shocking-moment-acrobat,-25,-falls-to-the-ground-while-performing-traditional-dance-ritual-in-mexico

This is the shocking moment a man fell while he was suspended nearly 65 feet above the ground from a tower while performing a stunt with four other acrobats in Mexico.

Mexican news outlet Info 7 reported that Anselmo Gómez suffered fractures to his legs, arms, hips and spinal column.

The 25-year-old was listed in critical condition at Tulancingo General Hospital in Tulacingo, Hidalgo.

A visitor who attended a festival for a local patron saint in Hidalgo, Mexico, on Saturday recorded the shocking moment Anselmo Gómez (circled) fell to the ground when a harness he was tied to snapped

Anselmo Gómez remains hospitalized at a hospital in Tulacingo, Hidalgo, and is listed in critical condition

Anselmo Gómez suffered several fractures to his legs, hips, arms and spinal column

A female visitor attending the annual festival for the local patron saint of the town of Toxtla, a town in the city of Acaxochitlán, was recording the acrobats as they spun around the tower Saturday afternoon.

The harness that was affixed to Gómez suddenly snapped, causing him to plummet to the grass field below.

The woman and other bystanders gasped in horror before the cellphone recording came to an end.

Gómez is part of a group of acrobats called the Voladores de Papantla, or the Papantla Flyers, who perform the ritual dance at festivals while another person sits on the platform below playing a trumpet or on a set of drums.

Similar rituals are performed by other acrobats from indigenous communities throughout Central America and Mexico, according to United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization [UNESCO].

The governor of Puebla, Miguel Barbosa, announced during a press conference Tuesday that he would be extending the state health agency’s services to transfer Gómez to a hospital near his hometown of Pahuatlán to continue his medical treatment.