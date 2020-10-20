shooting-#endsars-protesters-in-lekki:-it-shouldn’t-have-come-to-this—-segalink

Mr. Segun ‘Segalink’ Awosanya

Mr. Segun Awosanya, popular as Segalink, has reacted to the shooting of peaceful #EndSARS protesters at Lekki Toll Gate, Lagos, saying it could have been prevented.

Segalink is the human rights activist that started to draw attention to police brutality about three years ago, which morphed into the #EndSARS campaign.

He had also been standing in and ensuring youths arrested and/or held unjustly by security personnel get released, and was involved in the reformation that led to the creation of the FSARS.

On the current #EndSARS campaign, he had called for dialogue as soon as the Federal Government disbanded SARS, a call that did not go down well with many.

Reacting to Tuesday night’s shooting of the peaceful protesters, he tweeted: “Finally slept for a few hours after a long week and woke up to this?

“It shouldn’t have to come to this …”

His tweet, expectedly, drew mixed reactions, as some said he predicted it, while others felt he had either abandoned the movement or that the campaign had outgrown him.

Recall that Segalink had said the #EndSARS protests have been hijacked, describing the hijackers as “known elements” in a series of tweets.

He had also called those with genuine interest to continue with the campaign.

Follow Segalink’s tweet below:

Finally slept for a few hours after a long week and woke up to this? It shouldn’t have to come to this …😞 — SEGA L’éveilleur®🚨 (@segalink) October 20, 2020

VANGUARD