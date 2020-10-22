shooting-in-ibadan-as-police,-okada-riders-clash

Segun Shownmi, Ibadan

There was a confrontation between commercial motorcyclists and police at the Iwo Road area of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital Thursday morning, leading to the sporadic shooting by police.

It was gathered that the shooting began at about 9:30 am Thursday when a policeman hit a commercial motorcyclist and seized his motorcycle which made his colleagues and some youths in the area react.

Youths in the area joined some commercial motorcyclists to show their grievances which led to commotion and the blockage of some major roads in the area.

Police shot into the air to scare the gathered crowd. They also fired tear gas canisters to disperse them but all were to no avail.

To arrest the situation, the Oyo State Government immediately deployed Operation Burst teams which are joining forces including soldiers, police, and men of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to ensure the security of lives and property.

There was still tension as at press time.