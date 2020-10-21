shooting-in-lekki,-isheri,-ebute-metta

Hours after security forces fired live rounds at #endSARS protesters at Lekki toll gate, shootings have rocked major areas in Lagos.

Police officers, military men, could be seen in viral videos shooting live rounds in areas in Lekki, Ebutte Metta, Isheri, Shomolu and Fadeyi.

“It’s the sounds of gunshots that woke me up around 8.45 this morning,” Comedian Bovi said on Twitter.

“Location- lekki. Peeped outside and saw people running frantically. I can’t even lie, I’m shook.”

Multiple eyewitnesses and Amnesty International said Unarmed protesters were shot and killed at Lekki toll plaza on Tuesday evening.

At least seven people were killed according to DJ Switch, a popular disc jockey, who broadcast live from the scene on Instagram.

The shooting started hours before the 24-hour curfew announced by the Lagos State government began.

But the state governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu-Olu said in a statewide broadcast that there were no fatalities.