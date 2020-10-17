Shuavy… Riding On Space Lane

Shuavy

With a newly-released four-track EP, fast-rising duo, Joshua and Victor Onodu, otherwise known as Shuavy, have made a statement about their talent as they continue to climb the ladder steps of the music industry.

As they appear to be catching attention of music enthusiasts, the duo disclosed that it was only a matter of time before their music starts commanding widespread attention because it is their passion, not business.

“Making music is what we have been doing since our childhood. I remember my brother and I would always gather our siblings at night and mime to them songs of popular artistes such as D’banj, P-Square and 2face; they would laugh and cheer us. We performed break dance and stunts at several university shows. So, sooner or later, we’ve had the belief that the big break would come.”

Speaking on their new EP, Space Lane, Shuavy expressed their excitement about the project and how it makes them unique in the world of Afrobeats.

“There is no way you would listen to our EP and not notice that we sing a different form of Afrobeats. We took the time to sample what everyone does and created a niche for ourselves. It is a style, which should take us far. More so, the acceptance has been good. We still expect more from it, but it is doing well presently. One of the singles off it, We dey, appears to be the fans’ favourite.”

Considering that the industry has born witness to many duos who eventually broke up, with the latest being the Okoye brothers popular as P-Square, the Onodu believe theirs would be different.

“To be honest, we have had this conversation with each other many times. I don’t know the kind of relationship those duos had but I’m sure nothing can split my brother and me. We’ve come a long way and I can’t even imagine it. We felt sad seeing P-Square break up,” Joshua added.

With the industry very competitive and many often falling by the sidelines, the Onodu brothers believe that they have what it takes to emerge as international stars.

“Many artistes got famous when they were young. So, in the nearest future, we believe we will be there too and we are working and praying very hard for it. We also want to take Afrobeats global and support the movement. Then, we really want to help young artistes like ourselves make waves in the industry,” Shuavy added.

