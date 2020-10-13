Siemens Energy, others partner on energy transformation

Our Reporter

SIEMENS Energy and its partners are holding a major Middle East and Africa (MEA)-focused virtual conference, entitled: ‘Shaping the energy of tomorrow’.

The conference, which holds from October 19-21, is aimed at driving the sustainability and decarbonisation agenda in the energy industry.

With the long-term impacts of COVID-19 and a fundamental shift in energy markets still being realised, now is the moment for the energy industry to collaborate to realise a future that is sustainable, efficient, affordable and accessible, in line with the ideals laid out by UN Sustainable Goal 7.

The MEA Energy Week conference is being held in partnership with the Association of German Chambers of Industry and Commerce (DIHK); the Arab-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Ghorfa); the Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit (GMIS); and Masdar, a global leader in renewable energy and sustainable urban development, and a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi government’s Mubadala Investment Company.

The world-class speaker line-up features numerous regional ministers, CEOs, energy and finance industry leaders and Siemens Energy experts for the eight panel sessions.

To date, ministers from Benin, Iraq, Jordan, Morocco, Nigeria and the UAE will participate in the conference. Senior executives from Abu Dhabi Transmission and Despatch Company, ADNOC, Crescent Petroleum, DEWA, Euler Hermes, Masdar, Mubadala and Saudi Aramco have also confirmed their participation.