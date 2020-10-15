Siemens, partners set for UN sustainable goal on energy

By Peter Egwuatu

Siemens Energy and partners have concluded arrangement to advance energy transformation agenda in view of the long term impacts of coronavirus, COVID-19 in order to sustain the United Nation, UN sustainable Goal 7.

A statement from Siemens Energy said, “With the long-term impacts of Covid-19 and a fundamental shift in energy markets still being realised, now is the moment for the energy industry to collaborate to realise a future that is sustainable, efficient, affordable and accessible, in line with the ideals laid out by UN Sustainable Goal 7.”

The company disclosed it would be holding a major Middle East and Africa (MEA)-focused virtual conference, entitled ‘Shaping the Energy of Tomorrow’ noting that the conference which holds from October 19 – 21, 2020 is to drive forward the sustainability and decarbonisation agenda at a defining moment in the energy industry.

Accordin g to the statement: “The launch of this important and timely event comes shortly after the listing of Siemens Energy on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on September 28, following a spin-off from Siemens AG. An estimated one-sixth of the world’s power generation is already based on technologies from Siemens Energy. With this important legacy comes significant responsibility; to help shape the direction of the future of energy sector, with a focus on sustainability, innovation, and decarbonisation, for the benefit of society.”