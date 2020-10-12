Daily News

Siena move thrills Adamu Muhammed

Nigeria youngster Adamu Haruna Muhammed  has  described his  transfer to  Italian Serie A side ACN Siena 1904 from Reggio Audace (AC Reggiana 1919) as a morale booster to his fledgling career.

The 20-year-old  midfielder  is among the country’s fledglings in Europe  and the former national Under-15 believed his hard work has paid off with  his  latest transfer.

“I’m so happy about this transfer and because I really work  hard for it,” stated  the youngster who is  a brother to  the 2013  FIFA U-17 World Cup-winning captain, Musa Muhammed.“ It is a two-year contract and I’m so excited.”

After being an apprentice  in the lower rung of Italian  football with stints with Arzachena and Spezia Primavera, Adamu said  he was ready for the stiff challenges of Italian Serie A.

“Definitely is not going to be easy playing in the Serie A but all I  need is to be focus and work hard like always, “ he said.

“Of course, I’m already missing coach Massimiliano Alvini at my former club  because he’s a great coach that always wants me to be a better player.

“ I’ll  also miss some of my good friends that always pushed me and gave  me good advice.

“ All I’ll say about my former club is a great team and I wish them best of luck.

“ But greatest thanks to God  and my agents (Gabriele Savino and Kayode Akintunde)for this move because they worked hard  to make it possible,” he stressed.

