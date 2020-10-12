Siena move thrills Adamu Muhammed

Nigeria youngster Adamu Haruna Muhammed has described his transfer to Italian Serie A side ACN Siena 1904 from Reggio Audace (AC Reggiana 1919) as a morale booster to his fledgling career.

The 20-year-old midfielder is among the country’s fledglings in Europe and the former national Under-15 believed his hard work has paid off with his latest transfer.

“I’m so happy about this transfer and because I really work hard for it,” stated the youngster who is a brother to the 2013 FIFA U-17 World Cup-winning captain, Musa Muhammed.“ It is a two-year contract and I’m so excited.”

After being an apprentice in the lower rung of Italian football with stints with Arzachena and Spezia Primavera, Adamu said he was ready for the stiff challenges of Italian Serie A.

“Definitely is not going to be easy playing in the Serie A but all I need is to be focus and work hard like always, “ he said.

“Of course, I’m already missing coach Massimiliano Alvini at my former club because he’s a great coach that always wants me to be a better player.

“ I’ll also miss some of my good friends that always pushed me and gave me good advice.

“ All I’ll say about my former club is a great team and I wish them best of luck.

“ But greatest thanks to God and my agents (Gabriele Savino and Kayode Akintunde)for this move because they worked hard to make it possible,” he stressed.