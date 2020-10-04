Significant escalation of restrictions recommended by NPHET to curb Covid-19 spread

All parts of the State are facing into a significant escalation of restrictions if the Government acts on advice decided by the National Public Health Emergency Team tonight.

It is understood a meeting of NPHET recommended that enhanced measures should be brought into place for the entire country.

It is unclear whether this refers to a move to level four, or whether it relates to level three and some other measures being introduced, but falling short of level four.

A Government source said nothing formal had been communicated to it yet. Senior health sources said explicit advice would be issued that would apply to the whole country. The source said members of NPHET were “very worried” by recent trends in the growth of the virus.

The team was concerned by the trajectory of the virus across all metrics that it measures, including the five-day, week-long and 14-day incidence rate. “Everything is going in one direction,” a source said.

The NPHET meeting was arranged on Saturday in light of deteriorating case numbers across the board.

It is unclear at what level of the Government’s Covid-19 control plan the measures will be introduced, but sources indicated a significant escalation was discussed at the meeting today.

The advice is likely to be communicated to the Government tonight or tomorrow in a letter from the Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan, who returned from an extended period of leave taken for personal reasons to chair today’s meeting.

Assess advice

The Government will then have to assess the advice. This process may involve input from the senior group of officials led by Martin Fraser, the most senior civil servant in the Department of the Taoiseach, and the cabinet Covid subcommittee.

Earlier, Government sources indicated that there was no plan to hold an incorporeal cabinet meeting this evening.

A total of 364 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in the State on Sunday, with no new deaths related to the condition.

The total of Covid-19 related deaths in the Republic of Ireland remains at 1,810, and the total of confirmed cases stands at 38,032.

Of the cases notified today, 195 are in men and 168 are in women, 74 per cent are in persons under 45 years, 27 per cent are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case, and 42 cases have been identified as due to community transmission.

Of Sunday’s new cases, 100 were in Dublin, 55 in Cork and 31 in Donegal. There were 24 cases in Limerick, 23 in Galway, 17 in Clare, 14 in Sligo, 13 in Roscommon, 10 in Kerry, eight in Tipperary, eight in Wicklow, seven in Kildare, six in Kilkenny, six in Offaly, five in Cavan, five in Mayo and five in Meath, with the remaining 27 cases in nine counties.

Covid-19 admissions to hospital and intensive care have remained relatively stable in recent days, as the number of new cases increased substantially.

Twenty-two virus patients were in ICU this morning, the same as the previous Wednesday. Hospitalised patients increased from 122 to 134 over the period.

Mounting concern

NPHET met at short notice on Sunday amid mounting concern over the rising levels of Covid-19 diagnosis.

It is understand the team met at noon on Sunday and the meeting ran for more than four hours.

Government sources said the unusual weekend meeting – believed to be the first weekend meeting since the case surge in the spring – was prompted by significant concern relating to the recent rise in case numbers, as well as increasing levels of hospitalisations associated with the virus.

A Government source said immediate action was not expected arising from the meeting. However, a second Government source said on Sunday: “I think we are in difficulty. I wouldn’t be surprised if we see early moves.”

Currently, Dublin and Donegal are on level three of the Government’s five level plan.

HSE figures show there were a total of 132 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in hospital at 8pm on Saturday evening, an increase from 114 on Thursday. Statistics on Friday’s total were not immediately available on the HSE’s website.

There are 20 patients in intensive care.

Asked earlier whether level four restrictions would be imposed in some parts of the country, Green Party leader and Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan said: “I hope we can avoid that. I think we’re going to have to do everything to avoid that.

“I believe the measures we’re putting in place in the likes of Donegal and Dublin will see that stabilising,” he said.

Mr Ryan emphasised that social distancing and reducing social contacts were of prime importance.

Asked whether the Government was considering a “circuit breaker” lockdown, which is being eyed by the devolved government in Stormont, Mr Ryan said: “We haven’t discussed it here yet. We put in those five levels and that’s the approach we’re going to take.

“The Government hasn’t been looking at circuit breakers or getting away from that approach,” he said.

Speaking earlier on Sunday, Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael McGrath said he was concerned by the growth in the virus in recent weeks.

“The numbers are deeply concerning and the current trend we are witnessing is not sustainable,” he told RTÉ Radio’s This Week programme.

Healthcare workers

The figures also show there have been 301 cases of Covid-19 among healthcare workers in the past fortnight, almost 6 per cent of all cases.

Dublin has the highest cumulative incidence of Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic, having surpassed the figure for Cavan again in recent days. Kerry has had the fewest cases relative to population.

Three of the four countries on Ireland’s “green list” now have incidences of the virus higher than the threshold of 25 per 100,000 people, according to the latest figures from the European Centre for Disease Control.

Cyprus, Liechtenstein and Latvia’s figures are above the limit for inclusion on the green list of countries for which no self-restriction requirement exists for incoming travellers. On the basis of current figures, only Finland would qualify for inclusion on the list when it is updated next Thursday.