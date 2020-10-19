Simon Cowell, 61, is seen in public for FIRST TIME since undergoing surgery

Simon Cowell has been seen in public for the first time since breaking his back, 10 weeks ago, as he stepped out with his partner and son.

The music mogul, 61, looked happy and healthy as he emerged with Lauren Silverman, 43, and Eric, six, during a grocery run in Los Angeles on Sunday.

He was rushed to hospital at the beginning of August when he fell from his electric bike whilst taking it for a test drive at his house in Malibu.

His outing comes a week after it was reported that he is ‘feeling great’ as he recovers from surgery and focuses on being in ‘top form’ for his big return for BGT in 2021.

Simon certainly looked on top form as he emerged with his family, sporting a charcoal coloured top, plimsolls and a white cut off shorts.

Despite his happy and healthy look, his outing comes amid claims the star could be ‘out of action’ for up to six months due to his injury, reports The Sun.

A source told MailOnline: ‘Simon was advised not to fly back to the final by doctors. He is walking a lot and swimming and feeling great – but focusing on being on top form for the start of filming for Britain’s Got Talent 2021 in January.’

Another source explained: ‘He is building up his strength but the recovery is taking longer than we hoped. It was a very serious injury and they didn’t fully appreciate that at first.

‘There was initial euphoria that he was all right, when he felt that he had come through it by a miracle. Then came the pain.

‘He had about six weeks of agony. By early September, it was obvious that he wasn’t going to be ready to physically travel at all for work. He was on high-strength painkillers but he isn’t any more. He also doesn’t have a live-in nurse any more.

‘Progress has been made since and he had a three-hour meeting via his iPad this week. He could not have managed that six weeks ago. He is building up his strength.’

However the Sun reported that it had been ‘a rough few weeks’, with Simon at first thinking he would have recovered from the procedure in a few weeks.

A source told the publication: ‘Instead, he’s had a setback from surgery to fuse two vertebrae and it has proven more complicated than a standard break.’

They added: ‘But he’s also quite vain and the idea of going on national TV with no studio make-up, and while on heavy-duty medication, didn’t appeal.

‘So, unfortunately, he had to decline [BGT] producers’ requests.’

And despite the alleged complications, Simon appears to be keeping his spirits up with pal Sinitta, 51, giving an update on his progress at the end of September.

Speaking to Entertainment Daily, Sinitta said: ‘It was a serious accident. So for people who love him, like me, it was very, very scary. He’s taken some steps, so he has reassured himself that he’s not paralysed.

The So Macho singer added: ‘But he’s got to take his time and get well.’ Since injuring his back, Simon has had to pull out of his shows Britain’s Got Talent and America’s Got Talent, as he took some time out of the spotlight to recover.

BGT co-judge Amanda Holden said last week that all his friends have been worried about him. ‘He’s doing well. I keep in touch with Lauren every week.

‘His will and determination to get himself better is inspiring. He’s very determined, he’s a fighter. We know that there is no way he will want to be seen failing or not to get better as quickly as he possibly can.’

Lauren’s role in his life has never been greater. For some time now, she has been his ‘gatekeeper’ because Simon doesn’t have a mobile phone. Anyone who wants to contact him urgently does so by either calling his house, or Lauren.

He ditched his phone long before his accident, reasoning that it was better for his mental health to be able to cut off communications for periods of time. The catalyst for this change was when he fell down the stairs at his London home after fainting in October 2017.

He vowed to overhaul the ‘vampire lifestyle’ which saw him making transatlantic phone calls all night until 8am.

He also radically changed his diet and has lost 4 stone. Simon barely touches alcohol and follows a largely vegetarian diet.

Simon had been hoping to be well enough to film the BGT Christmas Special, but it’s recently been revealed that he’d been forced to pull out.

His focus now is to be fully well and ready to be on screen for the return of Britain’s Got Talent in January next year — Covid permitting.