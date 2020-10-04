Simy gets first goal in Crotone defeat

By Tunde Liadi

SUPER Eagles’ Simy Nwankwo got his first goal of the season for Crotone yesterday in a Serie A tie but it was unable to prevent their third straight loss of the season to Sassuolo.

Nwankwo converted from the spot in the 49th minute off a spot kick but it was too little too late as Crotone were whipped 4-1 by Sassuolo to ensure they still remained rooted to the bottom of the table after three games.

They had lost their earlier two games to Genoa and AC Milan and Nwankwo will pray they turn the corner when they host reigning Champions, Juventus after the international break.

In Spain, Super Eagles winger, Samuel Chukwueze was a second half substitute for Villarreal in their battling goalless draw at Atletico Madrid yesterday.

Chukwueze who began his team’s previous three games from the start was introduced this term in the 62nd minute in place of Paco Alcacer and he was part of the Yellow Submarines side that subdued Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Villarreal who were crushed 4-0 by ambitious Barcelona on September 27 have now improved to eight points from five games ahead of their next game billed for October 18 against Valencia.