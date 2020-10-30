singer-pepenazi-marries-girlfriend-janine-osbourne

Pepenazi and Janine

Nigerian singer and songwriter Opeyemi Gbenga Kayode better known as Pepenazi is hitched as he got married to his girlfriend Janine Osbourne today.

The couple exchanged vows at the Ikoyi registry, Lagos in the presence of their friends and family, today 30th of October 2020.

Janine is a photographer and videographer.

Popular hypeman and media personality, Do2dtun took to Instagram to share photos from the court wedding.

He shared the news writing:

Our youngest sealed it! .. God bless your union @pepenazi & @janineosbourne ❤️

Check out another photo below:

Born in 1988, he made his debut in the Nigerian music in 2012 following the release of his single “Arose.”

In the music video, he enlisted the help of artists such as Vector, Ice Prince and W4 for cameo appearances.

He took a break from music to pursue his undergraduate education and enlist in the army.

He returned in 2014 with the release of two more singles, “Born You” and “Low”.

His collaboration with Nigerian indigenous rapper Olamide on the song “Illegal” garnered Pepenazi more fans and in 2015, he was nominated for Rookie of the Year at the Headies’ Flip the Script Awards.