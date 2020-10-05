Singer SZA Confirms She Dated Drake When She Was A Teenager

Drake and SZA

The internet was set buzzing last when a multiple Grammy award-winning rapper Drake alluded to dating singer SZA.

The Canadian rapper talked about their alleged affair on his verse of 21 Savage and Metro Boomin’s “Mr. Right Now,” has been confirmed by SZA, although she says some “poetic license” was taken.

The track is off 21 Savage and Metro Boomin’s long-awaited mixtape Savage Mode II that was released last Friday.

On his featured verse, Drake dropped the bombshell that he dated SZA with the lyrics:

“Said she wanna fuck to some SZA, wait/Cos’ I used to date SZA back in ’08.”

The line got fans confused as they worked out the maths to arrive that SZA would have been 17-years-old at the time.

Taking to social media to confirm her past relationship with Drake, the TDE star said Drake took “poetic rap license” in the verse.

She also confirmed that although they dated, the “Views” rapper got the timing wrong because they were together in 2009.

“So It was actually 2009 lol,” SZA wrote on Twitter. “In this case a year of poetic rap license mattered lol I think he jus innocently rhymed 08 w wait . Anybody who really knows me and was around during this time can confirm.. it’s all love all peace.”

With SZA’s timing, it means that she was around 18-19 when she and Drake dated. He would have been around 23.

On why the year mattered, she cleared the air:

“I just didn’t want anybody thinking anything underage or creepy was happening,” SZA added. “Completely innocent . Lifetimes ago .”

Savage Mode II was released on Friday, four years after its predecessor. The drop came after years of teasing from 21 Savage and Metro Boomin and the arrival of a petition asking for the album’s release signed by some thousands of fans. SZA released her first solo single in three years last month, the Ty Dolla $ign collab “Hit Different,” as well as an accompanying self-directed video.