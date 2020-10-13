Situation Room Asks Buhari To Withdraw Onochie’s Nomination As INEC Commissioner

File Photo of the Special Assistant to the President on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie

The Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to withdraw the nomination of his aide, Lauretta Onochie, as a commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Convener of Situation Room, Clement Nwankwo, said Onochie’s nomination is an attempt to weaken the efforts to build a credible electoral process in Nigeria.

“Situation Room calls on President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately withdraw her nomination,” the statement partly read.

“Her nomination amounts to a major attempt at undermining efforts to build credibility for an improved electoral process in the country.”

While citing the 1999 constitution, Nwankwo said paragraph 14 forbids a “partisan politician” as a member of the electoral body.

He argued that the presidential aide is a “known partisan supporter of President Muhammadu Buhari and his ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).”

Nwankwo asked the Senate to disregard her nomination if President Buhari fails to withdraw it.

His reaction followed President Buhari’s request for the National Assembly to confirm Onochie as INEC National Commissioner representing Delta State.

The President is also seeking confirmation of the appointment of three other; Professor Mohammed Sani (Katsina); Professor Kunle Ajayi (Ekiti), and Seidu Ahmed (Jigawa).