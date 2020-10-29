Six feared dead as police, army foil bandits attack in Katsina

No fewer than five armed bandits and a mad were killed in Safana Council Area of Katsina State after a fierce gun battle with a combined team of army and police officers.

The incident occurred at Tsaskiya Community about 4pm, when over 200 bandits on motorcycles, stormed the community, apparently on a revenge mission.

A statement issued by the Public Relations Officer of the state Police Command, SP Gambo Isah, disclosed that the bandits, who were armed with sophisticated weapons, shot and killed a mad man identified as Rabe Bala aged 30 and abducted three women on a bush path.

But a combined team of military and police personnel, who were alerted to the attack, stormed the community and a gunfight ensued, which led to the death of the five bandits.

“On Tuesday, October 27, 2020 about 4:00p.m., the command in collaboration with the military and acting on intelligence succeeded in repelling coordinated attack by bandits on a revenge mission in Tsaskiya Community of Safana Council Area of Katsina State.

“Bandits numbering over 200 armed with sophisticated weapons, such as General Purpose Machine Guns (GPMG) and AK-47 rifles, shooting sporadically, attacked the village from three entry security barricades.

“Acting on the spur of the moment, the teams engaged the hoodlums in a gun duel and in the process, five suspected bandits were killed, while the others escaped with gun shot injuries.

“But the bandits shot and killed one Rabe Bala, aged 30, a deranged man from the village and on their way out, kidnapped three women who ran into a nearby bush for safety,” the statement reads.

Isah, however, pointed out that search parties were still combing the nearby bush in an attempt to either recover more dead bodies or arrest the injured bandits.