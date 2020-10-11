Six weeks after, Kaduna students, teacher regain freedom

By AbdulGafar Alabelewe, Kaduna

The four JS-3 students and their teacher kidnapped in a Kaduna village have regained freedom.

The abductees, three female students, a female teacher and a male student, were whisked away six weeks ago when gunmen invaded Damba Kasaya village in Buruku axis of Chikun local government area.

The gunmen killed 29-year-old Benjamin Auta during the invasion and set a worship centre on fire before they kidnapped four students and a teacher of Prince Academy, Damba Kasaya.

A source from the area, who spoke in confidence, said the abducted were freed on Saturday night after undisclosed amount was paid as ransom in two tranches.

According to him: “We thank you for your concern over the kidnap of some of our children and their teacher by bandits in August.

“They have released all of them last night. When the first ransom was paid about two weeks ago, they refused to release them.

“Another ransom was paid before they returned to the village yesterday. Thank you,” he said.

Christiana Madugu (female teacher); Miracle Saitu Danjuma (female student); Favour Danjuma (female students); Happy Odoji (female student and Ezra Bako (male student) were abducted from Prince Academy while preparing for the just- concluded junior secondary school examination in Kaduna.