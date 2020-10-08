Skool Media advocates empowerment for teachers

By Elizabeth Osayande

In its renewed efforts towards seeking the advancement of teaching profession in Nigeria, School Media Nigeria Limited has called on all education stakeholders in the country to join forces in empowering Nigerian teachers.

This clarion call is germane as teachers all over the world celebrated World Teachers Day on October 5. The Chief Executive Officer of Skool Media, Mr Moses Imayi, said this in a statement in Lagos to mark the day celebrating teachers worldwide.

“It is necessary to celebrate our teachers being the agents of change for the next generation. However, all stakeholders must come together to team up with the government to build a teaching industry that we will all be proud of; and School Media will continue to play a noble role in this regard.

“Skool Media appreciates the Federal Ministry of Education for its recent approval of the Teachers Digital Literacy Programme (TDLP) which is targeted towards equipping teachers with adequate digital skills to develop instructional contents that will make learning more interesting to students.

“With the approval of TDLP, Skool Media has commenced training of teachers in the Federal Unity Colleges (FUC) in phases across the six geopolitical zones in Information Communication Technology (ICT) as it affects educational management. “This is being done to support teachers to become tech savvy and ICT compliant so that they can have a wider exposure into inspiring and teaching globally competitive learners,” he said.

Imayi said that it was necessary for teachers to leverage the potential of multimedia and online resources to motivate their students to learn better; and to effectively enhance the delivery of instructional content to improve teaching-learning outcomes. “Skool Media believes that there is need for school curricular to be fully galvanized to prepare Nigerian students for the 21st century workplace demand for hands-on Information Communication and Technology (ICT) applications and diverse vocational and technical skills.

“The Nigerian child must be prepared to take up the challenges of modern workplace by developing relevant technology skills capable of making them equal in tasks to their colleagues in the developed countries. This cannot be achieved without building teachers who are digitally skilled for the task.

“At Skool Media, we will continue to collaborate with the education stakeholders in Nigeria to bridge these gaps. Our Teachers Digital Literacy Centres in most Federal Unity Colleges will continue to serve as avenues to acquire necessary skills for Nigerian teachers to be equipped to be able compete with their counterparts globally.”