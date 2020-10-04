SNAPSONG 119

What this COVID has done and undone
Only the devil can surpass the horror
Our world is upside down
Like the bat which begat its scourge
Six feet apart
Or six feet below
The person next in line
May be a Walking Plague
When last did you shake hands
With a happy neighbour
When last did you hug
A long-missed friend?
COVID-cowered and mortally shaken
We tremble behind closed doors
Saturated in the memories
Of the world we used to know
Frightened from the barber’s shop for seven months
My head is now a wild temple of unintended locks
The furloughed dentist’s chair is busy wondering
What has become of my ancient bones
The street now a bedlam of masks
Diverse, daring, and blatantly bizarre
It’s a long, long time
Since I saw our world smile – or smirk
