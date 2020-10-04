SNAPSONG 119

What this COVID has done and undone

Only the devil can surpass the horror

Our world is upside down

Like the bat which begat its scourge

Six feet apart

Or six feet below

The person next in line

May be a Walking Plague

When last did you shake hands

With a happy neighbour

When last did you hug

A long-missed friend?

COVID-cowered and mortally shaken

We tremble behind closed doors

Saturated in the memories

Of the world we used to know

Frightened from the barber’s shop for seven months

My head is now a wild temple of unintended locks

The furloughed dentist’s chair is busy wondering

What has become of my ancient bones

The street now a bedlam of masks

Diverse, daring, and blatantly bizarre

It’s a long, long time

Since I saw our world smile – or smirk