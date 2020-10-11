Snapsong 120

Niyi Osundare
Asks a little child:
If God is our father
Who then is our Mother
Where does she live?
If God is soooo mighty
Why is the Devil soo oo strong
When good people suffer
How does Goodness feel?
What is the Serpent doing
In the Garden of Eden
If Adam didn’t know Eve
Where would we be today?
If God had his chosen tribe
Who created the un-chosen ones
To whom should the latter pray
When they fall on their knees?
What prayer does a Pastor say
For compatriots sent to war:
Let our soldiers kill and kill
While no harm comes their way?
Our Religious Study teacher says one thing
Our Science teacher another
Forgive these innocent questions
In ardent quest for logical answers.
Comments