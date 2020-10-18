SNL mocks dueling Trump, Biden town halls by channel surfing through event highlights in cold open

SNL took on President Trump and former VP Joe Biden‘s dueling town hall meetings earlier in the week during its cold open Saturday, once again zeroing in on real-life viral moments.

The cold open was set up as if viewers were channel surfing between the two programs.

During the recreated Trump Town Hall, the president, played by Alec Baldwin, went head-to-head with Kate McKinnon’s Savannah Guthrie, avoiding her direct questions about when he last tested negative for coronavirus and any symptoms he might be experiencing.

SNL’s cold open took aim at the most viral moments from President Trump’s Town Hall meeting earlier this week, including social media favorite, ‘Nodding Lady’ (right)

SNL also poked fun at voter Paulette Dale (played by Chloe Fineman, right) who said Trump (played by Alec Baldwin, left) was handsome when he smiled

The cold open also targeted Joe Biden (played by Jim Carrey) and his meandering answers

McKinnon’s suffering Guthrie eventually gives up with the questions, saying ‘Okay, I’m done with my initial prostate exam,’ and then taking a question from the voters.

When McKinnon returns later in the sketch, its while she and Baldwin’s Trump are circling each other on stage during ‘WrestleMania 37.’

Trump’s Town Hall also poked fun at two of the more viral moments that came out of his TV time.

The first was involved real-voter Paulette Dale, who told Trump he was handsome when he smiled during the actual meeting, before asking her question.

On SNL, Dale, played by Chloe Fineman, told Baldwin’s Trump that he looked ‘handsome’ when he smiled, then kept insisting to see his ‘chompers,’ as Baldwin grimaced and eventually smiled when she said ‘it’s so beautiful.’

The smile fell, however, as soon as Fineman’s Dale began questioning him about his immigration stance and his plans for ‘dreamers.’

Later in the Trump segment, SNL presented its version of ‘Nodding Lady.’

Biden’s long-winded answers were skewered as SNL reimagined him as a Bob Ross-like figure

Biden (Carrey) was also recast as Mr. Rogers, who sang, ‘Won’t you be my neighbor’ while putting on a sweater

Maya Rudolph (left) returned to guest star as Sen. Kamala Harris, who wanted to know what Nodding Lady’s (right) story was and if she was a plant in the audience

Savannah Guthrie’s efforts to get Trump to answer questions was turned into WrestleMania 37, with McKinnon’s Guthrie and Baldwin’s Trump circling each other on stage

In the cold open, a black woman – played by Ego Nwodm – in a white outfit with a red face mask could be seen in the background, nodding. After a few moments, she then started dancing in her seat, before standing up and twerking.

Maya Rudolph then returned to the show, making a cameo as Sen. Kamala Harris, interrupting Trump’s rambling by asking: ‘What the hell is happening with that woman back then? I only nod that much when a waiter asks if I’ll be having mimosas at brunch.’

Rudolph then goes on to say, ‘Either that’s Candace Owens in a wig or baby girl answered the wrong Craigslist ad’ and ‘If you’re not a plant, I’m deeply concerned about you.’

During the actual debate, a black woman – since identified as immigration attorney Mayra Joli – wore a similar ensemble and captured social media’s heart with her emphatic nodding along and thumbs-upping as Trump spoke.

SNL also took aim at Biden’s Town Hall, poking fun at the meandering answers he gave to voter questions.

Jim Carrey once again returned to guest star as Biden, who is first seen addressing statements including ‘you can make a difference, you can save this country’ up into the air.

After a few moments of rambling, moderator George Stephanopoulos, played by Mikey Day, asked ‘Who are you talking to?’

To which Carrey’s Biden said: ‘I’m talking to God, George.’

In a later bit, SNL likened Biden to Mr. Rogers, having Carrey sing ‘Won’t you be my neighbor’ as he dons a red sweater, and then answering a question while wearing a curly blond wig and painting happy trees, like Bob Ross.

The cold open ended with Biden and Trump making their final remarks.

Carrey’s Biden promised that he wouldn’t tweet ‘because I don’t know how’ and said that he’d have only one scandal: ‘I will mistake Angela Merkle for my wife from behind and tell her she’s got a rocking caboose. There’s no malice in that!’

Baldwin’s Trump, meanwhile, told viewers to ‘Just ask yourselves, America, aren’t you better off than you were four years ago?’

When a map of America shouted ‘No!’, Baldwin said: ‘Alright then just try to take me alive!’

Additional highlights of the SNL episode, which was hosted by Issa Rae, included a pair of Weekend Update gags.

In the first, host Michael Che made a crack about Trump’s Town Hall meeting airing on NBC, noting that the network ‘had a type,’ as pictures of Bill Cosby, Matt Lauer and Trump flashed on screen. All three of the men had been accused of sexual misconduct in recent years.

The second bit involved cast members playing Donald Trump Jr. (Day), Eric Trump (Alex Moffat) and Tiffany Trump (Fineman) as they talked about the strength of their father’s presidential campaign.

Don Jr. was left to wrangle with Eric, who blurted out incorrect – and unflattering – answers about their father while also discovering how much alcohol was in hand sanitizer, by squirting it in his mouth. Tiffany, meanwhile, noted that her father strictly enforced the social distancing around her.

In the end, Don Jr. said he couldn’t ‘handle’ both of his siblings at the same time.