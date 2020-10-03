Social enterprise to tackle extreme poverty

Social enterprise, Thank you, has initiated a plan to make P&G and Unilever, two of the world’s largest and most influential consumer goods companies to make and distribute their products globally to help end extreme poverty.







To convince the companies to make the move, they are asking people around the world to get involved and show the collective power of the many who believe in this change, through its campaign, named, “No Small Plan.” Thankyou offers consumer products, personal care, and baby product ranges for the sole purpose of funding life-changing projects.







Created to close the gap between the 736 million people living in extreme poverty around the world and the $63 Trillion spent on consumer products each year, after all the costs in running a business are taken care of, all other monies go towards ending extreme poverty.

With this model, they seek to flip consumerism for good.







Currently, Thankyou only sells its products in Australia and New Zealand, but with COVID-19 increasing both global poverty numbers and demand for personal care products such as hand sanitiser, the company believes that now is the time to expand. If either P&G or Unilever chooses to accept their invitation, together they could change history and route millions of consumer dollars to ending extreme poverty.







Thankyou has set virtual meetings with both companies to take place at the end of the campaign. On November 5, Thankyou will announce which company is “in” on one of the largest digital billboards in the world, in New York City’s Times Square.