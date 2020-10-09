Social services received FIVE complaints of child abuse for family of girl, 1, who died in a hot car

Sidney Deal, 27,was charged with child abuse resulting in death

Child Protection Services had received five complaints of child abuse for the family of a one-year-old girl before she died in a hot car because her dad didn’t want to break the window due to the cost of the damage.

Sidney Deal, 27, was arrested and charged with child abuse resulting in death after his 21-month-old daughter Sayah perished in a locked car in Las Vegas on Monday.

Deal allegedly refused several efforts to free his daughter from the vehicle, where she was trapped for about an hour, including offers to break a window, call a tow truck or get a locksmith.

He claimed he accidentally locked his daughter in the car and thought she was sleeping.

It has now emerged that the Clark County Department of Family Services was called multiple times over the last two years to investigate allegations of possible abuse at the family homes of the toddler.

A newly released Department of Family Services report reveals the CPS received five reports of abuse between July 17 2018 and June 16 2020.

It also reveals the mother of Deal’s two sons filed a lawsuit asking for sole custody of their children citing domestic violence and child protection services being called to the home.

The CPS received three allegations of neglect in July and September 2018, one in January 2019 and one in June 2020, according to the report.

The agency determined that all of the allegations were unsubstantiated.

The report provides no further details about the nature of the allegations.

Deal didn't want to break his car window, for fear of how much the damage would cost.

Deal shared custody of Sayah with the toddler’s mom Mariah Coleman and it is not clear in the report which parent’s home was investigated in each of the five instances, reported the Las Vegas Review Journal.

In October 2018, Porcha Henderson, who shares two sons with Deal, filed a lawsuit in District Court asking for sole custody of the boys, who were 1 and 3 at the time, and that Deal be denied visitation rights to his sons.

In the suit, which was filed one month after one of the abuse complaints, Henderson refers to incidents of domestic violence, ‘harassment’ and the involvement of child protection services.

Police were called to H Street in Clark County around 3:30 p.m. Monday to reports of the little girl being locked in a car.

Deal told officers he accidentally locked Sayah in his car after a fight with his girlfriend.

The girlfriend told police he had returned to her just a few minutes after leaving with Sayah.

Sarayah was eventually retrieved from the car, but she was soon pronounced dead

He said Sayah had simply fallen asleep and that the air conditioner in the vehicle was on.

Deal told officers he didn’t want to break the windows of his Nissan Altima because of the potential cost to the vehicle.

His girlfriend also called an insurance company who offered to send a tow truck, but Deal refused the request after a disagreement over the price.

Police officers offered to call a locksmith for him, but Deal used the opportunity to speak on the phone with his brother Samid instead.

Samid then arrived on the scene and offered to punch in a window after wrapping his shirt around his knuckle but Deal stopped him, again citing concerns about the cost of damage to his car.

After around an hour, cops smashed a car window to reach Sayah but she was already dead, with police stating her body had gone into rigor mortis.

Family and friends mourn the death of Sayah at a vigil Tuesday in Las Vegas

Sayah’s mom posted a GoFundMe to help cover the costs of her daughter’s funeral

‘This is a terrible, terrible tragedy that should have been avoided,’ said Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson.

Deal’s mom leaped to her son’s defense this week.

‘My son was not negligent the way he handled it,’ Artavia Wilson told KLAS.

Deal was arrested Tuesday and charged with child abuse resulting in death.

He posted $20,000 bail Thursday before his first court hearing.

He is next scheduled to appear in court on December 3.

Sayah’s mom posted a GoFundMe to help cover the costs of her daughter’s funeral.

‘I am a single parent and getting my princess laid properly means the most to me,’ Coleman wrote on the site.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, there were 53 hot car deaths in 2018 and 52 hot car deaths in 2019.

So far, there have been at least 23 children who have died of heatstroke in 2020.