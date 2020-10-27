Sokoto government needs N20bn to fix damages caused by flood – Tambuwal

Aminu Tambuwal



Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, says the state government needs about N20 billion to fix the damages caused by flood across the state.

Tambuwal stated this on Tuesday in Sokoto when he received the report of the special committee on 2020 flood disaster, chaired by Dr Jabbi Kilgori.

”This comprises N15 billion required to construct roads and bridges washed away by the flood and about N5 billion needed for intervention to victims, most of them farmers, as remedy to mitigate their sufferings,” he said.

The governor explained that the amount excluded the cost of damages to primary health centers, clinics, dispensaries and other structures.

”The committee set up about a month ago was mandated by the state government to undertake a comprehensive assessment of the magnitude and impact of this year’s flooding.

”Data of damages to farmlands and livestock, as well as ways to assist farmers to mitigate the suffering were considered,” he said.



Tambuwal pledged that the government would act promptly and mobilise resources to implement the committee’s recommendations.

He thanked the chairman and members of the committee for their commitment, hard work and completion of the job successfully.

Earlier, Kilgori said the committee had formed a technical team in each of the three senatorial zones to fast track its assignment.



He said in each of the affected areas, the team interacted with community leaders, affected farmers, traditional rulers, and also inspected the flooded areas, thus generating comprehensive data on the damages.

Kilgori added that about 24,300 hectares was washed away by the flood, which affected over 14,000 farming families. He said that the flood had adversely affected farmlands, livestock, fisheries and other resources.

Kilgore said that the committee had recommended the immediate provision of fertilizer, pesticide, water pumping machines, seedlings, sprayers among others, for farmers to return back to the field for irrigation.

He added that far reaching recommendations were also made to permanently address the causes of the recurring flood, to avoid further disasters.

The chairman expressed appreciation to the state government for appointing them to serve in the committee.

