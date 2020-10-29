sokoto-needs-n20b-for-flood-management

By Adamu Suleiman, Sokoto

Over N20 billion is required by the Sokoto State Government to fix the damages caused by flooding.

The breakdown comprises N15 billion for building roads and bridges destroyed by the flood and over N5 billion for intervention to mitigate the sufferings victims, who are mostly farmers.

Governor Aminu Tambuwal spoke in Sokoto. It was when he received the report of the state special committee on flood disaster management.

He said the cost implication of the damages caused on roads and bridges by the flood exclude damages done to primary health centres, clinics, dispensaries and other structures.

The committee chaired by Dr Muhammad Kilgori, was set up about a month ago, was mandated by the government to undertake a comprehensive assessment of the magnitude and impact of this year’s flooding, to source data on the damages wrought on farmlands and livestock, as well as recommend ways forward to assist farmers to mitigate the suffering.

Tambuwal said his administration would act promptly on the implementation of the recommendations of the committee by mobilising resources in earnest.

Kilgori said the committee swung into action after its inauguration by forming a technical team in each of the three senatorial zones of the state.

“We interacted with residents, community leaders, farmers, traditional rulers as well inspected affected areas to generate comprehensive data on the damages.”