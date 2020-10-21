soldiers’-attack-on-#endsars-protesters:-nigerian-celebrities-spit-fire

Call for Buhari’s resignation

As 2face slams Mr President, IGP, Sanwo-Olu, others

Says: “Blood is in your hands”

By Benjamin Njoku

Nigerian celebrities have expressed deep sadness following Tuesday night’s bloody attack on the #ENDSARS protesters at Lekki Tollgate, Lagos, calling for the immediate resignation of President Buhari over the mayhem.

A video that went viral on social media showed soldiers at Lekki Tollgate and opening fire on innocent #ENDSARS protesters who were running helter shelter for their lives.

No fewer than seven lives were said to have been lost in that mayhem.

However, some top celebrities have taken to their Instagram pages to react to those unfortunate incidents.

In his reaction, music legend, 2face has slammed Mr President, the National Assembly, IGP, Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state, saying “there is blood in their hands.”

“Shame! Shame!! Shame!!! On all of you. All Nigerian judges and judiciary we are watching you. How shamelessly desperate are you guys to resort to all these barbaric tactics. All of you should hide your faces in shame. Africa rise up against these fools,” 2face reacted.

Attack on protesters heartbreaking ― Davido

Popstar, Davido described the bloody attack on the innocent protesters as heartbreaking, while calling for prayer for Nigeria.

Sharing a blood-stained National Flag on his Instagram page, Davido wrote “They are killing our people. This is heartbreaking. This can’t be happening. Pray for Nigeria.”

Also reacting to the attack, singer Runtown, who led the opening protest called for President Buhari’s resignation. “Step down now. Buhari must resign. Blood on the national flag,” Runtown wrote.

We will return to the streets after the curfew is lifted ― Peter Okoye

Describing Buhari’s administration as a “failed Nigerian government” Peter Okoye of the defunct Psquare musical group declared that the protesters will return to the streets after the curfew is lifted.

“We didn’t come this far to be bullied by thugs. They are trying to discredit our peaceful protest by sending your political thugs is unacceptable.”

“Our voices are more than your curfew. Except the curfew is forever, otherwise, we will continue to move on,” Peter Okoye wrote.

Attempt to discredit our cause will not be tolerated ― Falz

Also, expressing sadness over the attack, rapper Falz who has been outspoken since the commencement of the #ENDSARS protests, said ‘they will continue to reiterate that the movement started as a peaceful protest and we have continued to protest peacefully across the country.”

“All attempt to discredit our cause will not be tolerated. #ENDSARS protesters have not and will never perpetrate any form of violence. ‘

” In the light of all the thuggery going on, and the curfew imposed in Lagos State, it is important that we all stay safe rather than lose more lives. We are still adamant about our demands and that’s just half time. We shall be back once the curfew is lifted.”

I was standing with the protesters, but I never knew it would cost some of them their lives ― AY

Recounting the sad incident, comedian AY said he was propelled to address the protesters at Lekki Toll Gate, without knowing that some of them will not live to see the next day.

“I was propelled to speak to the protesters at the Toll Gate on my way home. The truth is that I stand with the people I never knew it would cost some of them their lives.”

“What crime is committed in standing up for your rights and when it is done so peacefully. Please come and kill me too.”

