Soldiers have blocked the scene of planned #EndSARS in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

As at early this morning, the soldiers can be seen at scene of the planned protest at Aya roundabout.

Also, police officers are stationed in front of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) headquarters with armoured personnel carrier, water cannons.

Protesters had earlier camped their overnight at the CBN headquarters protesting police brutality and extra-judicial killings.

