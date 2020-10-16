Soldiers recover 139 animals from kidnappers, rustlers in Bauchi

Soldiers from 33 Artillery Brigade, Nigeria Army, Bauchi, have recovered 75 cows, 45 sheep, 15 goats and 4 donkeys from cattle rustlers and kidnappers in Alkaleri LGA of Bauchi State.

The Platoon Commander incharge of the area, Capt. Aminu Maikafi, disclosed this on Friday in Alkaleri while handing over the animals to the Bauchi State Government.

Maikafi said that the animals were recovered on Sept. 25 following a joint operation carried out by the soldiers of the brigade and other sisters security agencies in the area.

He said the security agencies had received information on kidnapping of one Alhaji Usman Adamu of Tudun Sulubawa in Alkaleri, where one Abdullahi Adamu was arrested in connection with the case.

“The security personnel secured the release of the victims while 11 suspected kidnappers and rustlers who were armed with dangerious weapons, ran into nearby bushes.

“The operatives trailed the rustlers to various locations but on sighting the security agents, the rustlers abandoned the animals and escaped into a nearby forest.

“The animals were recovered and kept in the custody of the Sarkin Tike of Alkaleri, Danjuma Mohammed, for onward transfer to the owners,” he added.

The platoon commander said the operatives were still combing the areas to arrest the rustlers.

He advised local communities to assist the army and other security agencies with useful information that could lead to the arrest of criminals and cattle rustlers.

While receiving the items, Gen. Markus Yake (rtd), Special Adviser on Security to Gov. Bala Muhammed, commended the security agencies operating in the area for their efforts.

Yake directed the caretaker Chairman of Alkaleri council, Mati Hassan, to ensure that the animals were returned to the rightful owners.

He further directed the chairman to ensure proper documention and details of the records sent to the state government.

The SA said that Gov. Muhammed was so worried over the recent increase in the rate of crimes in the state and had promised to wipe out same.

He said the state government would continue to support security agencies in the state with logistics and other resources, to enable them carry out their constitutional responsibilities.

