somalia:-govt,-china-discuss-strengthening-relations-and-cooperation

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ambassador Ahmed Isse Awad has on Sunday received in his office the Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to the Federal Republic to Somalia.

The two leaders discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance cooperation at all levels in a way that serves the common interests of both countries.

“The Minister of Foreign Affairs & International Cooperation, H.E. Amb. Ahmed Isse Awad, discussed today in his office at the Ministry with the Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China, Qin Jian, and discussed bilateral relations & ways to enhance cooperation at all levels,” the ministry tweeted.

During the meeting, the Minister of Foreign Affairs stressed the exceptional character of Somali-Chinese relations, expressing Mogadishu’s aspiration to work towards moving forward in a path that deepens the strategic partnership it has with Beijing.