Somalia: Nineteen Al-Shabab Fighters Killed in Bay Region

At least 19 al-Shabab militants were killed on Tuesday in an operation conducted by the Somali National Army in Bay region.

A statement from the army radio quoting senior military officials noted that the soldiers killed 19 Alshabab fighters and captured two others alive in the operation conducted 11 kilometres from Dinsoor district.

The statement also noted the military destroyed Alshabab hideouts in the area.

Meanwhile, the Somali National Army (SNA) in a joint operation with southwest state army killed two al-Shabab extremists in an operation in Dinsor district in Bay region of Southwest state.

Confirming the offensive Dinsoor district Commissioner Abdisalan Haji Sidow Mohamed said the forces seized weapons during the offensive.

The commissioner also thanked the joint forces for beefing up the peace and stability in the area.

Government forces have intensified operations against al-Shabab extremists in some regions, but the militants still hold swathes of rural areas in those regions conducting ambushes and planting land mines in the capital and elsewhere.