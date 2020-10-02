Somalia: Somali Military Kills Alshabaab Ring Leaders in Lower Shabelle Region

At least Eight Alshabab fighters were killed including two officials and several others wounded in a military operation against the group in Lower Shabelle region on Wednesday.

Somalia’s specially-trained forces known as Danab conducted a military operation at al-Shabaab in the outskirts of Leego town, which located 120 kilometres in the northwest of the capital Mogadishu, according to Somali military radio.

According to the military radio, the forces killed Abdiaziz Awowe who coordinated Alshabab spy wing in Lower Shabelle region and Abu Khattab who was head of explosive department alongside six other Alshabab fighters.

“The forces destroyed an Alshabab court which they used to convict innocent residents,” said Ismail Abdimalik Malin, a senior military commander in the region.

The operation came days after 13 Alshabab militants were killed in an operation conducted near Leego town.

The Somali security forces backed by allied forces have stepped up their air and ground operations against the militants in the Horn of Africa nation despite the militants’ continued resistance.