Some northern governors oppose wholesale scrapping of SARS

Some governors of the northern states are opposed to the wholesale disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), submitting that the unit under the auspices of the Nigeria Police has been doing a yoman’s job in the fight against insecurity in the region.

Chairman of the Northern Governors Forum and Plateau state governor, Simon Lalong, spoke in Abuja while fielding questions from State House correspondents after he met with President Muhammadu Buhari, Thursday.

Lalong argued that though the president has already approved the scrapping of SARS, the northern states do not believe that the baby should be thrown away with the bath water.

He said squad was not made up of bad elements alone as it also included personnel who were doing their work diligently.

The governor said what was needed was the reformation of the unit to enable it carry out its functions optimally.

However, Lalong conceded that there are divisions in the country on the continued existence of the unit.