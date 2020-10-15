Some northern states pleased with SARS – Lalong

By Bolaji Ogundele, Abuja

Some Northern states are comfortable with operations of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) because of the security situation in the area.

Chairman of the Northern Governors’ Forum and governor of Plateau Simon Lalong stated this on Thursday while speaking to State House Correspondents.

Lalong spoke after briefing President Muhammadu Buhari on the security situation in the north as well as the upcoming National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAFEST).

The Governor, while speaking on the disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), said what is needed is the reformation of the unit to enable it discharge its functions optimally.

According to him, SARS had bad elements as well as operatives doing their work diligently.

He cautioned the baby should not be thrown away with the bath water as the police unit had been useful in the fight against insecurity in the north.