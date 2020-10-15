“Some Of Us Are Pleased With SARS,” Lalong Tells Buhari

Some Northern states, due to the gloomy security situation in the region have drummed support for the operations of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), Governor Simon Lalong has said.

Lalong who is the Chairman of the Northern Governors’ Forum and governor of Plateau State, stated this on Thursday while speaking to State House Correspondents, after paying President Muhammadu Buhari a visit.

Lalong discussed at length with President Buhari on the security situation in the north as well as the upcoming National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAFEST).

While speaking on the disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), Gov. Lalong said what is needed is the reformation of the unit to enable it to discharge its functions optimally.

According to him, SARS had bad elements as well as operatives doing their work diligently.

He cautioned that the baby should not be thrown away with the bathwater as the police unit had been useful in the fight against insecurity in the north.

However, just a few minutes after drumming support for the police, police officers allegedly shot at peaceful protesters in Jos, the Plateau State Capital.

In a video shared by SahaReporters, some of the protesters were seen laying on the floor to avoid been hit by stray bullets.

The #EndSARS protesters vowed to continue protesting saying, “they can shoot our body but they can’t shoot our soul.”

Watch the video below:

Like this: Like Loading...