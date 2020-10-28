World News

Some Trump Supporters Might Be Relieved If He Loses

By
0
some-trump-supporters-might-be-relieved-if-he-loses
Views: Visits 4

They may even still vote for him, but they are under no illusions about his presidency.

Zeta Is Forecast to Bring Life-Threatening Storm Surge to Louisiana

Previous article

Nigerians Who Attempted To Hijack UK Oil Ship Arrested

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in World News