someone-had-a-big-night!-drunk-man-walks-into-wrong-bondi-apartment-and-falls-asleep-on-the-couch

By Jackson Barron For Daily Mail Australia

Published: 00:13 EDT, 25 October 2020 | Updated: 00:13 EDT, 25 October 2020

A Sydney homeowner woke up to find an unknown man asleep on his couch after a big night on the town.

Dylan Jacobson posted pictures of the sleeping man on the Bondi Local Loop Facebook page on Sunday morning.

The man was curled up on the couch sound asleep, leaving Mr Jacobson confused as to what to do next.

‘Anyone own this guy?’ Mr Jacobson captioned the post.

Dylan Jacobson found an unknown man asleep on his couch (pictured) in his Bondi unit

‘He walked into my apartment at 5am drunk as anything and planted himself on my couch.

‘Possible suggestions on dealing with this current situation also welcome.’

The post went viral, drawing more than 1,600 likes and 600 comments, with many commentators offering unique solutions to Mr Jacobson’s problem.

‘Drag the couch outside and flip it?’ one comment reads.

‘Have breakfast ready for him when he wakes up,’ another post reads.

‘Light some candles and kneel over him praying,’ another wrote.

‘Welcome him in female underwear and say ‘thanks for last night’. Film response,’ another comment reads.

‘Call the cops. That shirt is a crime,’ another wrote.

Mr Jacobson said the man arrived at his home drunk at 5am and fell asleep on the couch

Others celebrated Mr Jacobson for letting the man have a place to stay on a rainy night in Sydney.

‘You’re a legend for giving him a safe place to crash out of the rain,’ one comment reads.

Mr Jacobson said the man woke up and was safely sent home.

‘Update: Awake and sent safely home in an Uber,’ he said.

‘Unfortunately his phone didn’t make it to mine so if anyone comes across a lost iPhone around the Royal in Bondi let me know.’