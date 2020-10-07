SON DG targets quality local production, reduced red tapes

Farouk Salim

The newly appointed Director-General and Chief Executive of the Standards Organisation of Nigeria, Farouk Salim has stated that efforts would be geared towards reducing red tapes and stimulating the production of quality goods locally for self-sufficiency.

Salim took over the baton of leadership from the former DG, Osita Aboloma.

Sharing his vision for the organisation, Salim, in the presence of the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo, pledged to promote public safety, ensure standards in local manufacturing, import and export and create an enabling environment for innovations that would stimulate self-sufficiency.

The new director-general promised to bring his core competencies in organisational restructuring, quality assurance and project management to bear in driving and positioning SON for national socio-economic development.

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), expressed optimism that Salim would bring the desired change to the agency.

“We would like to extend our best wishes to him for a successful tenure. We also like to assure him of the support of the LCCI in the discharge of his responsibilities of ensuring compliance and ensuring that Nigerians enjoy the benefits of quality products. We are aware that SON has been doing its best under the previous leadership, and we would expect that he would build on the achievements and legacies of his predecessors.

“The LCCI would advise the need to strengthen collaboration with critical stakeholders including the private sector to ensure that he achieves the objectives of the organisation. Synergy and collaboration are very key in getting intelligence, information, collaboration and also in the area of logistics. All those things are very important in achieving the desired results.

“We are also aware that there are resource limitations, for SON like many other government agencies. The chamber would like to assure him of our support in trying to mobilize resources either through advocacy or other means to ensure that the Standards body has the resources to properly discharge its responsibilities”, the LCCI added.

Executive Secretary, NASME, Eke Ubiji, said in the wake of the AfCFTA, the issue of standard and quality is very important.

He described him as “round peg in a round hole” adding that Farouk will bring some value addition to the job.

‘If you do not have products that comply with international trade, you cannot compete. The new helmsman should ensure that our manufacturers adhere strictly to the laid down international standards to benefit maximally and exploit the potential of the AfCFTA”, he added. Born in Kano o January 11, 1963, Salim has been a clinical pharmacist in Barnes-Jewish Hospital, St. Louis, Missouri, U.S.A since 1993 before his present appointment in Nigeria. He had equally worked as a consultant pharmacist at Metro Rph Alton, Illinois, U.S.A; Staff Pharmacist and Allergy Specialist, St. Louis, Missouri; Clinical pharmacist, Depaul Health Center, Bridgeton, Missouri, U.S. as well as Medical Representative, Glaxo Pharmaceuticals, Lagos, Nigeria.

Mallam Salim rendered his services in Nassarawa Hospital, Kano, Nigerian Air Force Medical Centre, Benin City, Nigeria as well as Muritala Muhammed Hospital, Kano.

He is a registered member, Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN), Pharmacist Council of Nigeria (PCN) as well as Missouri Pharmacy Board, United States.

