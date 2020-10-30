songbird-branded-‘distasteful’-as-first-look-trailer-for-pandemic-drama-is-released

The first trailer for Songbird, a new drama inspired by COVID-19, was released on Thursday.

The Michael Bay-produced thriller saw Demi Moore and KJ Apa grapple to keep their loved ones safe after an outbreak of the virus COVID-23 in the US.

But despite the action-packed scenes, the film has been met with a barrage of criticism, with many branding it ‘distasteful’ in light of the current coronavirus pandemic.

Following the release of the first look trailer, people took to social media in their droves to slam the film’s release, with one remarking that those involved should be ‘f**king ashamed of themselves’ as millions of people continue to die and suffer because of the virus.

‘In regards to this #songbird movie…..Michael Bay should’ve read the f**king room because why would we want to watch that?’ tweeted one outraged person.

While another fumed: ‘ Whoever created that new movie #Songbird is sick. Please don’t speak this stuff into existence please nobody wants a a covid-23 bruh.’

‘Everyone involved in this movie, from producers, to actors, to gaffers, and everyone in between, should be f**king ashamed of themselves. You know better. Or at least we thought you did’ ranted a third person.

‘Could they not of waited to release this until #COVID was just a distant memory? A bit distasteful & bizarre considering the whole world are still currently living through this’ came the response from a fourth.

‘I knew a shameless “let’s make a fear-mongering quarantine/covid movie” was inevitable but shout out to #Songbird and Michael Bay for not even waiting for the bodies to be cold from the real pandemic before releasing this trash’ a fift tweeted.

Another angry person shared their views, writing: ‘Uuuuuh…the movie we DIDN’t need right now?’

With another seething: ‘Releasing a film about this pandemic while we’re all still living in it is probably one of the most distasteful things I’ve seen in a while. It’s too close to home, too close to our present fears. Some are so incredibly detached from reality.’

Bearing stark similarities to the current coronavirus pandemic, KJ’s character Nico interacts with his girlfriend Sara (Sofia Carson) over the phone in the trailer, as she remains indoors to keep from getting the virus while he can hang out outdoors as he’s immune.

The couple communicate via FaceTime on their phone, as Sara tells Nico ‘ I miss you. I could kiss you right now’ as he responds: ‘yea well, someday.’

In dramatic scenes, army vehicles and soldiers are seen taking over the city as an ominous voiceover tells those in LA: ‘Curfew is now in effect, all unauthorised citizens must stay indoors.’

The news is not any more cheerful, as a reporter says: ‘Tensions rise as we reach week 233 of lockdown’, while another says ‘a grim new reality emerges… COVID-23 has mutated.’

Bradley Whitford’s unnamed character is seen exercising at home on a bike before he checks his temperature to make sure he’s ‘normal’ as the ‘virus attacks the brain tissue’ causing numerous issues.

The dangers of the virus are clearly being taken seriously, as armed soldiers are seen stopping KJ’s character in the streets, but before being taken into custody he informs them he’s immune from the virus.

Rather than being brought to hospital to be taken care of if they get the virus, the government are heard warning citizens: ‘All infected Americans are being forced into quarantine tanks.’

In an intense scene, Sara is seen watching from her door as men in hazmat suits try and storm down her neighbour’s door after she’s confirmed to have the virus, before the woman is dragged kicking and screaming to be quarantined.

The danger appears to come close to home, as her mother begins to have a temperature and she tells Nico that he can’t see her and should ‘say goodbye.’

But he refuses to do so, telling her: ‘I’m not letting you give up!’

Demi is then seen confronting Bradley’s character with a gun in hand, as she says: ‘Sometimes we have to do things we don’t like in life.’

Seemingly in response, KJ’s Nico desperately claims: ‘I want to help the one person in my life that matters to me.’

The film’s trailer then ends on a grim note with a message that reflects recent calls to stay healthy amid the COVID-19 outbreak, as one character says: ‘Remember stay sane, safe, and sanitised.’

Earlier this week, director Adam Mason discussed the show’s inspiration with Entertainment Weekly, as he said: ‘It’s a dystopian, scary world, but it’s a romantic movie about two people who want to be together, but they can’t.

‘It’s Romeo and Juliet, but they’re separated by her front door and by the virus.

Having created the film with his script-writing partner Simon Boyes, with filming taking place over just 17 days, Adam went on: ‘We were kind of trepidatious, but still very much amped and excited to get to work.

‘It was really eerie, but the way we shot was every actor’s dream.’

A release date has yet to be revealed for Songbird, and it’s also not been confirmed whether the film will be released in cinemas or on-demand.

