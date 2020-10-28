sony-seeing-considerable-demand-for-playstation-5,-as-launch-nears

Sony is seeing “very considerable” demand for its PlayStation 5 (PS5) console via pre-orders, its gaming chief said, as the technology firm targets pole position in the race to tap the growth of gaming globally with the device’s 12 November launch.
Sony pre-sold as many PS5 consoles in the first 12 hours in the US as in the first 12 weeks for its predecessor PlayStation 4 device, Jim Ryan, CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, said in an interview. “The demand as expressed by the level of pre-order has been very, very considerable.”
Sony sold more than 100 million PS4 units and aims to persuade its user base to upgrade to the new device to play titles like Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales with enhanced graphics, sound and feedback via a new controller.
The PS5 launch comes in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic that has boosted gaming companies but also disrupted retail networks, games development and manufacturing supply chains around the world.
“It may well be that not everybody who wants to buy a PS5 on launch day will be able to find one,” said Ryan, adding the company is “working as hard as we ever can” to ensure supply for the year-end shopping season.
Sony is expected to report growing quarterly gaming profit on Thursday as PS4 users shift to higher-margin downloads, with the PS5 forecast to be the first next-generation device not to push the gaming division to an annual loss in its launch year
TechCentral
