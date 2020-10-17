Soroptimist Club gets new president, to engage women in vocational skills

National President Soroptimist International Nigeria Mrs. Bose Milan-Jack Adeshite decorating Mrs. Helen Majemite as the President of Soroptimist Club of Ikoyi

Development expert and entrepreneur, Helen Majemite has been decorated as the president of Soroptimist Club of Ikoyi. The investiture ceremony performed by the National President of Soroptimist International Nigeria Mrs. Bose Milan-Jack Adeshite also had in attendance other dignitaries.

Majemite while giving her speech shortly after the investiture hinged the development of any nation on women empowerment. Reeling out her plans for women and the girl child, president of the Club, promised to embark on massive training of women on different vocational skills.

“We will embark on advocacy and also train women on different skills. We have contacted some vocational centres and we already have agreement with them. We will give the trainees seed capital, which they will work with. We will also monitor and mentor them.

“Women development is very key to the empowerment of any nation. No nation will attain greatness if they neglect their womenfolk,” she said.

