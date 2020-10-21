sorority-member-is-put-on-probation-after-sharing-candace-owens-post-criticizing-black-lives-matter

By Lauren Fruen For Dailymail.com

A University of Kansas sorority member has been put on probation for ‘unbecoming’ behavior after she shared a Candace Owens post criticizing Black Lives Matter.

Sophomore Katherine Lauer was rebuked by the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority after reposting a tweet from the black conservative commentator in which she said BLM was ‘the most flagrantly racist organization in America’.

Owens wrote on September 23: ‘Black Lives Matter is an organization of white men, using the faces of dead black people, to raise millions of dollars toward electing white Democrats into positions of power.’

Lauer, who said she supports the ideals of BLM, told Fox News: ‘I feel like they’re really trying to suppress me and silence me. A lot of the conservative friends that I have do not feel comfortable speaking their opinion.

‘It’s almost like … the environment that everyone feels suppressed.’

The University of Kansas and the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority has not commented.

Sharing her correspondence with the network the student was told to take ‘social media posting holiday’ and speak with Kappa Alpha Theta chief operating officer Allie Dew to get a ‘broader education of America today’.

The sorority member was told was put on probation over ‘argumentative communication (verbal or otherwise) with members as a result of your social media posts that disregards different opinions’.

When probed on her probation Lauer is said to have been they were ‘not claiming you have broken a bylaw or rule, but that you have had conduct unbecoming of a member of Theta as the values you have been making public through social media and text communications went against Theta’s values and disrespected women of our chapter’.

Posts on her pro-life beliefs and comments on mistakes made by Joe Biden were also looked, according to the report.

Attempting to overturn the decision Lauer told a October 18 meeting: ‘My reasoning for this post was to shed a little bit of light on the transparency of the organization.

‘Because I’ve been reading a lot of stories about people who teach in Black communities, who live in Black communities, and they are very outraged that the Black Lives Matter money isn’t going to those communities and all their funds are being controlled by Act Blue and its really hard to track where those funds are going.’

She said others in the sorority also targeted her via text, where she is said to have been told it was ‘not her place to state who is racist and who is not’.

Her position will be reviewed on October 26 when ‘if at this meeting it is determined that you have successfully met all terms of probation and the advisory board feels that you are ready to become a member or new member in good standing’ the extended discretionary probation status ‘will be lifted’.