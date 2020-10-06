Sotitobire: Church Founder, 5 Others Sentenced to Life Imprisonment Over Missing Boy

The Founder of Sotitobire Praising Chapel, Prophet Babatunde Alfa alongside five others have been sentenced to life imprisonment by an Ondo high court in Akure over the disappearance of a one-year-old boy, Gold kolawole in the church last year.

Justice Olusegun Odusola in his judgement convicted the defendants having found them guilty of the two-count charge of kidnapping and aiding and abetting to kidnap based on the circumstantial evidence presented by the prosecution.

