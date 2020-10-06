South Africa: ANC Pushes Back Against Clampdown On Cadre Corruption

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s ban on cadres and government employees doing business with the state meets with resistance.

President Cyril Ramaphosa faced pushback against his mooted ban on civil servants and cadres doing business with the state. At the party’s August special ANC NEC anti-corruption meeting, he said the party should step aside and allow non-aligned businesses to benefit from the government’s contracts with the private sector, but the party’s reform wing caught flak at this weekend’s NEC meeting.

The government spends an average R500-billion a year (more in the 2020 Covid-19 economy) and the tenders which govern this spending has created an economy around itself.

Outlining an eight-part economic reconstruction and recovery plan, Ramaphosa said that the ban on civil servants doing business with the state would be enforced but he also said that the party would consult on what the policy should be for politically exposed persons (PEPS) who were no longer in office. He said their “human rights” (to be in business) was a consideration and that the consultation should define the “most appropriate means of politically exposed persons engaging in business with the state”.

The term “PEPS” comes from financial intelligence legislation which red-flags the…