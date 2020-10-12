South Africa: Govt Introduces Revised Land Expropriation Bill

The new bill, gazetted on Friday, aims to replace the Expropriation Act of 1975 and makes provisions for expropriation without compensation. The former legislation was considered unconstitutional.

The Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) on Land Reform announced on Sunday that a new land expropriation bill had been submitted to Parliament. The bill, gazetted on 9 October, is set to replace the current Expropriation Act of 1975 which was deemed inconsistent with the Constitution established 21 years later.

The Expropriation Bill sets out the rules by which the government can lay claim to land “in the public interest” and “for public purpose”.

Speaking at a media briefing on Sunday, Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille said the bill, if passed into law, will ensure that any act of expropriation is in compliance with the Constitution.

“The Chief State Law Adviser has now certified the bill as constitutional. This paves the way for the next step in the process whereby the bill has been gazetted on Friday 9 October 2020, and submitted to Parliament,” said De Lille.

The Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development, Thoko Didiza, said the bill dealt with a key point of contention – fair…