South Africa: Health Minister Confirms Total of 688 532 Covid-19 Cases

As of today, the cumulative number of detected COVID-19 cases is 688 532 with 1 641 new cases identified since the last report.

Province

Total cases for 09 October 2020

Percentage total

Eastern Cape

90479

13,1

Free State

49966

7,3

Gauteng

222374

32,3

KwaZulu-Natal

120160

17,5

Limpopo

16133

2,3

Mpumalanga

28006

4,1

North West

30522

4,4

Northern Cape

18628

2,7

Western Cape

112264

16,3

Unknown

0,0

Total

688532

100,0

The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 4 360 105 with 20 419 new tests conducted since the last report.

Sector

Total tested

New tested

PRIVATE

2 486 243

57%

13 317

65%

PUBLIC

1 873 862

43%

7 102

35%

Total

4 360 105

20 419

Total Deaths and Recoveries

Regrettably, we report 139 more COVID-19 related deaths: 23 from Eastern Cape, 3 from the Free State, 65 from KwaZulu Natal, 28 from Gauteng, 4 from Limpopo, 7 from North West, 4 from Northern Cape and 5 from Western Cape. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 17 547.

We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health- care workers that treated the deceased patients.

Our recoveries now stand at 620 081 which translates to a recovery rate of 90%

Province

Total Deaths

Total Recoveries

Active Cases

Eastern Cape

3186

85301

1992

Free State

1093

35417

13456

Gauteng

4414

198291

19669

KwaZulu-Natal

2990

111509

5661

Limpopo

425

15093

615

Mpumalanga

581

26554

871

North West

382

27621

2519

Northern Cape

232

15388

3008

Western Cape

4244

104907

3113

National

17547

620081

50904