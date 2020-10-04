South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms Total of 679 716 Cases of Coronavirus Covid-19

As of today, the cumulative number of detected COVID-19 cases is 679 716.

Province

Total cases for 03 October 2020

Percentage total

Eastern Cape

89693

13,2

Free State

48088

7,1

Gauteng

220696

32,5

KwaZulu-Natal

119489

17,6

Limpopo

15726

2,3

Mpumalanga

27525

4,0

North West

29834

4,4

Northern Cape

17412

2,6

Western Cape

111253

16,4

Unknown

0,0

Total

679716

100,0

The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 4 251 513 with 21 804 new tests conducted since the last report.

Sector

Total tested

New tested

PRIVATE

2 414 276

57%

12 696

58%

PUBLIC

1 837 237

43%

9 108

42%

Total

4 251 513

21 804

Total Deaths and Recoveries

Regrettably, we report 29 more COVID-19 related deaths: 1 from Eastern Cape, 11 from KwaZulu-Natal, 2 from Gauteng, 7 from Western Cape, and 8 from the Free State. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 16 938.

We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health- care workers that treated the deceased patients.

Our recoveries now stand at 612 763 which translates to a recovery rate of 90%

Province

Total Deaths

Total Recoveries

Active Cases

Eastern Cape

3128

85301

1264

Free State

1059

33638

13391

Gauteng

4262

196938

19496

KwaZulu-Natal

2743

110889

5857

Limpopo

391

Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox

14592

743

Mpumalanga

561

26273

691

North West

370

26592

2872

Northern Cape

221

14562

2629

Western Cape

4203

103978

3072

National

16938

612763

50015