South Africa: MTN Faces 2021 U.S. Court Date for Allegedly Assisting Taliban Terrorism in Afghanistan

SA’s largest cellphone company has long prided itself on being able to operate in some of the toughest environments in the world, but that facility is being tested as never before in a US court case brought by family members of US soldiers who were killed by the Taliban.

It’s a fascinating and complicated case, which MTN hotly disputes, but the public relations fallout is forcing the company to rethink its operations in countries where angels fear to tread.

The company is facing claims that its Afghanistan operations switched off the cellphone network at the behest of the Taliban and that it paid protection money for its operations not to be attacked.

The company also faces enormous financial losses if the case is lost, but it has some seemingly strong legal arguments on its side too.

The case illustrates how complicated its business has become and possibly explains its recent moves to restructure its operations, including the decision to sell its operations in the Middle East, including Syria, Yemen and eventually Iran, in the next three to five years.

Meanwhile, the US case is a major headache.

The Anti-Terrorism Act case is brought by…