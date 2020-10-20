south-africa:-national-broadcaster-wants-dstv,-netflix-users-to-pay-tv-licence-fee

Cape Town — Is the South African Broadcasting Corporation scared of competition?

South Africans are in shock after the South African Broadcasting Corporation has proposed that streaming services like Netflix, MultiChoice (DStv) include a fee for TV licences.

In a presentation to parliament, the national broadcaster argued that the expanded definition of a TV licence is outdated and needs to be adjusted to current realities.

Deputy Communications Minister Pinky Kekana said during the presentation that the government’s proposal is set to help the SABC improve its financial position and would include allowing the public broadcaster to collect licence fees from non-TV users.

Kekaha said that “we are not only limiting it to TV. We also have other platforms where people consume content and in all of those areas, that is where we should look at how we are able to get SABC licence fees from those gadgets.” This means that the SABC wants users who watch content on devices such as laptops and smartphones to also pay licence fees.

SABC added that the regulation will be similar to municipalities collecting traffic fines and motor vehicle licence disks.

The broadcaster has also called for improved access to national sports rights – specifically, it wants access to these broadcast rights at an improved rate.

A TV licence in South Africa currently stands at R265 per year and is valid for twelve months and renewed at the end of the licensing period.

This did not go well with users and they took to social media to air out their grievances.

@Realsoulkaay – The plan is to see us living a miserable life neah? We ain’t enjoying those old fishioned machina movies ko SABC 1. So leave Netflix out of this.

@tshepo_makoko – How about we also pay for Opening our Eyes to view Netflix while we are at it. The Quality of SABC doesn’t allow them to require payment from any Soul under the Sun.

@Chante_Poppie – So let me get this straight… You want me to pay for a tv license to use MY Netflix account, MY data & MY laptop/device all because you mismanaged funds? Next joke please SABC

@nuhaasoeker – But for what though? How is the SABC facilitating Netflix streaming on laptops when we pay for our own subscriptions and own WiFi? Please. The SABC is desperate for money.

@kabelodick – I don’t pay TV license cause I don’t even know what programs are on SABC, I pay Dstv an watch that as well. Am not going to spend money on things I don’t use do I look that stupid?

@MarietteAdams_ – Auj, what does Netflix have to with TV? Nah, SABC your request has been noted, but we decline. No

@ShakesSampson – I just wanna know how SABC thinks they’re gonna charge us for Netflix . Like what are you gonna do? Ask me if I have a subscription? I’ll just say no bro