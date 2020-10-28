south-africa:-ramaphosa-begins-self-isolation-after-covid-19-contact

South Africa’s President. Cyril Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa has entered self-quarantine after coming into contact with a person with COVID-19, his office said on Wednesday.

Ramaphosa “has begun a period of self-quarantine following the positive COVID-19 diagnosis of a guest at a dinner attended by the President on Saturday, Oct. 24 ,’’ a statement issued by the presidency of South Africa read.

The presidency said that 35 guests attended the event in a Johannesburg hotel, which adhered stringently to COVID-19 protocols and directives on screening, social distancing and the wearing of masks.

It added that Ramaphosa was showing no symptoms and will be tested if any were to manifest, according to health advice.

“The president will perform his duties remotely and will observe the guidelines that apply to self-quarantine,’’ the presidency said.

So far, South Africa has recorded 717,851 coronavirus cases and over 19,000 deaths.

NAN

Vanguard