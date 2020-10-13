South Africa: Top Police Officer In Court On Corruption Charges for Dodgy Tenders

Deputy National Commissioner, Lieutenant-General Bonang Mgwenya, the country’s second-most senior police official, has appeared in court on charges of corruption, fraud, theft and money laundering involving about R200-million.

Lieutenant-General Bonang Mgwenya was arrested in a pre-dawn raid on her home in Johannesburg on Monday and appeared in the Palm Ridge Magistrates’ court. She was released on R20,000 bail.

The top cop is being charged along with 14 fellow officers, including her boss, former acting SAPS national commissioner, Lieutenant-General Khomotso Phahlane.

Businessman Vimpie Manthatha, owner of Instrumentation for Traffic Law Enforcement, is appearing with the cops for defrauding the state in a blue lights and sirens tender scam.

Mgwenya was the first woman to occupy this senior position in the SAPS and until her arrest was regarded as a pioneer in the organisation.

Just the other day, Mgwenya, in full uniform, represented the SAPS and spoke at the funeral of the highly decorated Anti-Gang Unit Section Head, Lieutenant-Colonel Charl Kinnear, in Cape Town on 3 October.

In the dock in court on Monday, she was dressed in civilian clothing.

Mgwenya had been handed a letter of suspension by National Commissioner Khehla Sitole in 2019 on another matter.

She had subsequently made…