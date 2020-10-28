south-african-president-ramaphosa-in-self-quarantine

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has gone into self-quarantine after learning that a guest at a charity dinner he attended tested positive for coronavirus, his office said Wednesday.

“President Cyril Ramaphosa has begun a period of self-quarantine,” acting spokesman Tyrone Seale said in a statement.

“The President is showing no symptoms at this time and will, in line with COVID-19 health advice, be tested should symptoms manifest.”

According to his office, Ramaphosa on Saturday attended a fundraising dinner of the Adopt-a-School Foundation.

One of the guests tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday, prompting Ramaphosa to go into self-quarantine on Wednesday.

The head of southern Africa’s worst coronavirus-hit nation will perform his duties remotely and will observe the guidelines that apply to self-quarantine, the presidency said.

As of late Tuesday, South Africa had recorded 717,851 cases of Covid, including 19,053 fatalities.

Daily cases peaked in July, when more than 10,000 new infections were reported on numerous days.

Strict lockdown rules and travel restrictions imposed in March have since been eased.

President Mokgweetsi Masisi of neighboring Botswana has gone into quarantine several times since the pandemic hit southern Africa in March 2020.

Ramaphosa’s own health minister, Zweli Mkhize, contracted coronavirus last week.